Hiring staff during the COVID-19 pandemic is difficult, and laying off staff is always an option to absorb losses. In part two of our interview with chairman of the Tobago arm of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Diane Hadad shares from a business perspective, her highs and lows during the pandemic.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Family Of 4 Homeless

Family Of 4 Homeless

Two children are among a family of four homeless after a fire destroyed their Scott's Road, Penal home.

No Cuts

No Cuts

Hiring staff during the COVID-19 pandemic is difficult, and laying off staff is always an option to absorb losses.

COP: We Enforce The Law Not Make It

COP: We Enforce The Law Not Make It

The Commissioner of Police is once again defending his officers against criticisms pertaining to their handling of a private event, a pool party at Bayside Towers in Cocorite.