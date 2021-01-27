National Security Minister Stuart Young is incompetent and unfit to hold office. So says the Opposition, which brought a motion of no confidence to Parliament against the Minister on Wednesday. Naturally, not having a majority, the Opposition's motion was always destined to fail, but that didn't stop them from imputing improper motives, making allegations and criticising his performance.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Prime Minister, in expressing his full confidence in the National Security Minister...
One aspect of COVID-19 is long COVID; symptoms that seem to linger way after the virus becomes inactive or has left the body.
Well if you noticed that some locally based big names were missing from the final squad, that might be because their are no players from La Horquetta Rangers in the line-up.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 26th January 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 25th January 2021
- Morning Edition: 27th January, 2021
- PDP Maintains Farley Must Be Chief Secretary
- Morning Edition: 26th January, 2021
- Beyond the Tape : Friday 22nd January 2021
- Morning News Brief: 26th January, 2021
- Morning News Brief: 27th January, 2021
- Crime Wrap
- A Mockery Election