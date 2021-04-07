Standard five pupils being allowed to return to a face-to-face classroom setting for the new term was based on the COVID-19 situation in the country following Easter. However, since spread of the virus has shown no signs of slowing down, the online classroom remains in place. The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association describes the situation as disappointing. Here's Alicia Boucher with the story.

Morning Edition: 08th April, 2021

Residents on the sister isle can register in person or via text message following which, they will be contacted with a time, date and venue to receive their vaccine.

Morning News Brief: 08th April, 2021

Niquan Energy Trinidad Limited issued a press statement saying that during the start-up of their hydrocracker system, the GTL plant suffered a serious equipment failure resulting in the blowout of its DA-301 system.

Golf Day 2

Where there has been no change in leaders of the Republic Bank Millenium Lakes Golf Open...

No Classroom Learning For Standard 5

