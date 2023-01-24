The Energy Minister says getting " the best deal and the best returns for the people of Trinidad and Tobago" is something that is "non-negotiable" in the government's talks with multinational oil and gas exploration companies.
He made the bold declaration during Day One of the Energy Chamber's 2023 Energy Conference, as its chairman raised a concern about the delay in getting major energy projects sanctioned by the Government.
The Energy Minister's response?
That's a two way street.
Juhel Browne reports.