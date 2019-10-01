A familiar alias to many, 'Chemist' appeared in court, charged with being a gang leader. He is joined by two others and together they'll be sitting in jail together as they were denied bail by a Port of Spain magistrate. Nneka Parsanlal has this story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM Responds to LATT

PM Responds to LATT

Prime Minister Rowley says the Law Association's judicial review against his decision not to invoke section 137 of the Constitution to investigate the Chief Justice will cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

OWTU: All will be revealed in time

OWTU: All will be revealed in time

All will be revealed in time. This from OWTU President General, Ancel Roget, who denies being secretive about the details of the deal which saw Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Limited, come out as the preferred bidder for the oil refinery.

TTUTA Teachers march against CPO

TTUTA Teachers march against CPO

Hundreds of teachers' from across the country marched through the streets of Port of Spain to show their disgust and frustration at the total disregard shown by the Chief Personnel Officer...