A familiar alias to many, 'Chemist' appeared in court, charged with being a gang leader. He is joined by two others and together they'll be sitting in jail together as they were denied bail by a Port of Spain magistrate. Nneka Parsanlal has this story.
No Bail: Beetham Three Appear in Court
Nneka Parsanlal
