Nixon Callender has stopped short of telling former Labour Minister and Public Services Association President Jennifer Baptiste Primus to mind her own business. It follows an interview on Monday, where Baptiste-Primus weighed in on several PSA matters and even gave her pick for PSA President in the November 23rd internal elections. Well, it's not sitting well with Callender, the presidential candidate for Team Sentinel. Alicia Boucher tells us more.
Nixon To Jennifer: Stay Out Of PSA Affairs
Alicia Boucher
