Well stepping into the Sport Personality contender's spotlight tonight is Swimmer Nikoli Blackman. He's a teenager that left a trail of success in the pool and open water in 2022.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KPB On Crime

KPB On Crime

With a young mother and baby girl brutally murdered, the opposition leader is once again cal…

TTPS Safety Tips

TTPS Safety Tips

It's the Yuletide season and the TTPS is out in their blue and black, adorning the streets f…