Some two hundred students will have the opportunity to design, build and programme robots, while delving into Science, Technology, Engineering and Math principles, when they take part in NIHERST's first Lego League Tournament. The Tournament is carded for May 13th and the winners will walk away with up to $125,000 in prizes! Our reporter Rynessa Cutting has more from the official launch.
NIHERST LAUNCHES FIRST LEGO LEAGUE
Rynessa Cutting
