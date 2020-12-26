No law was broken by NIDCO, in attempting to acquire lands at Silk Cotton Trace in Tobago, to make way for the ANR Robinson International Airport Expansion project. This from chairman of the National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (NIDCO) Herbert George, who spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NIDCO RESPONDS

NIDCO RESPONDS

No law was broken by NIDCO, in attempting to acquire lands at Silk Cotton Trace in Tobago, to make way for the ANR Robinson International Airport Expansion project.

Hold On To Your Children

Hold On To Your Children

Hold on to your children! It's the advice coming from one reformed ex-prisoner, who is tonight urging all parents to take a more active role in their children's lives, regardless of age.