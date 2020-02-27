She's currently one of hip hop's biggest superstars.
And, after hitting the road for Carnival, today, rapper Nicki Minaj was in Belmont, where she spent some time at St. Jude's Home for Girls.
Guyana goes to the polls on Monday and TV6 is there, to cover the elections.
A Joint Select Committee met for the 2nd time to evaluate, how efficient and effective is the Accreditation Council of T&T.
Opposition MP Rodney Charles has accused the PNM Government of failing young black men.
Saying the country cannot afford to waste any more time before implementing laws to better protect victims of domestic violence, an advocacy group is calling for immediate state action.
