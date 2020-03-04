The husband of Trinidad-born rapper Nicki Ninaj, has been hit by more than a Carnival tabanca.

Kenneth Petty is in hot water with the law, in the U.S.

TMZ is reporting, that Petty has been arrested by U.S. Marshals, on an indictment for failing to register as a sex offender.

He was reportedly arrested, on Wednesday, after turning himself in.

A report by TMZ says, Petty was a registered sex offender in New York state, but he has moved to California, and allegedly failed to register in California.

Petty, who accompanied Nicki Minaj in T&T for Carnival this year, made headlines here after an exchange with soca star Neil "Iwer" George.

UPDATE: Kenneth Petty has pled not guilty. Petty is required to wear an ankle monitor and will be placed under curfew.