Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are coming in for heavy criticism locally on social media after Petty elbowed Iwer George, as the latter reached towards Minaj during a performance.
The three were atop a Tribe truck at the Socadrome on Carnival Tuesday when George attempted to reach over to Nicki. Petty then elbowed Iwer's hand out of the way. George however continued his performance, seemingly unbothered.
Contacted for comment, Iwer's manager Andrew Bailey, said the Road March King Iwer George is aware of the controversy surrounding the incident, but he is not concerning himself with it.
He said Iwer is focused on his successful Carnival season, having won both the Power Soca Monarch crown and the 2020 Road March title.