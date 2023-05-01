Cyclist Nicholas Paul continued his record winning performances ahead of the UCI Cycling World Championships in August. Paul sizzled on the weekend at the T&T Cycling Federation's Carnival of Speed. Paul set a new National Track Record and was crowned Sprint Champion. He's now fixed on winning more medals to add to his stack of accolades.
