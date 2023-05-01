Cyclist Nicholas Paul continued his record winning performances ahead of the UCI Cycling World Championships in August. Paul sizzled on the weekend at the T&T Cycling Federation's Carnival of Speed. Paul set a new National Track Record and was crowned Sprint Champion. He's now fixed on winning more medals to add to his stack of accolades.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

INNOVATION LABS

INNOVATION LABS

Children with special needs have not been left behind as the Digice Foundation officially la…