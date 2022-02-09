The National Insurance Board processes benefits for the majority of citizens in Trinidad and Tobago, yet to date, the organisation is largely paper-based. However during a Public Accounts Committee sitting on Wednesday, the NIB revealed that it will be moving to resolve inherent deficiencies in its system by digitising its database, at a cost which the already cash-strapped entity was unwilling to disclose. The newly-appointed Chairman was notably absent from the meeting. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU