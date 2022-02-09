The National Insurance Board processes benefits for the majority of citizens in Trinidad and Tobago, yet to date, the organisation is largely paper-based. However during a Public Accounts Committee sitting on Wednesday, the NIB revealed that it will be moving to resolve inherent deficiencies in its system by digitising its database, at a cost which the already cash-strapped entity was unwilling to disclose. The newly-appointed Chairman was notably absent from the meeting. Rynessa Cutting reports.
NIB MOVING TO DIGITISE OVER 13BN FILES
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Some carnival stakeholders are saying the monies allocated to carnival are not being spent i…
Some commuters were left stranded Wednesday morning, as the Public Transport Service Corpora…
The Acting top cop says he is all for the use of body cameras by his police officers, and is…
Added to the issue of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the country, the Ministry of Health is k…
A 23 year-old who complained to police that he was repeatedly raped and beaten by another ma…
Members of the Police Service's Professional Standards Bureau appeared before the Joint Sele…