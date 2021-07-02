The year 2020 saw reductions in revenue to the tune of over two billion dollars for the NGC Group, but the first quarter of 2021 is already showing promising signs, with profits after tax stabilising significantly. And while revenue has not quite rebounded to pre-COVID levels, the NGC group is reporting unaudited profits of a hundred and ninety one million dollars for the first quarter of 2021. Rynessa Cutting has more.
NGC Group Records $191M In Profits, 2021
Rynessa Cutting
