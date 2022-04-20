The Chairman of the State-owned NGC says that it will be looking at the renewal of natural gas supply contracts this year, He says some investment decisions that are being considered could either improve NGC's situation or keep it as it is. This, as two of NGC Group subsidiaries declared major profits in 2021. Juhel Browne reports.
NGC GAS SUPPLY NEGOTIATIONS KEY TO ITS FUTURE
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is today highlighting its concerns over…
Criminal Psychologist Renee Cummings says the problem with not being able to reduce crime in…
The hike in fuel prices seems to be steering motorists in the direction of Compressed Natura…
Among the many Trinidadians who flocked to Tobago this Easter was none other than Health Min…
With the world still in the throes of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health is responding to conc…
In an immediate response, Assistant Secretary Education Orlando Kerr said, the Division of E…