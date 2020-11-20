More people are answering the Education Minister's call to equip our nation's students with the technology needed to cope with the new normal. Friday the NGC group of companies made a large donation of laptops and tablets to the Ministry of Education something the minister says will go a long way in ensuring the future of our nation is bright.
