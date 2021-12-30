The Trade Ministry said that even though "the Government is constrained by multilateral trading rules in not being able to provide subsides to state trading enterprises" it has announced that National Flour Mills has agreed to reduce its increase in the price of the flour it provides at rates below the 19 per cent price hike announced yesterday. This, as the Ministry said is calling on "businesses utilizing flour as the main ingredient in their products as well as supermarkets to constrain any increase in the mark-up of retail prices as far as possible." Juhel Browne reports.
NFM Lowers Price, Increases Ibis Flour
Juhel Browne
