From next week, get ready to pay more for flour at your favourite supermarket or neighbourhood shop. National Flour Mills says the retail price of flour is expected to increase by about 19 percent. The company says flour prices have not been adjusted since 2008. And, that this price hike is beyond NFM's control. Tonight, we also have reaction from the Supermarket Association.
