An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding how the right arm of a newborn baby boy was fractured after a C-section was performed on his mother, at the Scarborough General Hospital last Friday. Mother of the infant, Jasinda Benjamin spoke with TV6. Elizabeth Williams has more in this report.
NEWBORN BABY'S ARM FRACTURED
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Members of the Defence Force say they are feeling pressured to take the COVID jab
If you are suffering from Pandemic Fatigue, one mental health expert says you may be tired of the virus but the virus isn't tired of you.
Is there cause for COVID concern at a TSTT office?
The Communication Workers' Union is claiming some TSTT workers are concerned about their health.
It has been several days since La Soufriére first erupted. However countless warnings later and even with a threat of possible arrest, some villagers, though few in number, refuse to evacuate the red zone.
Apart from the national threat of COVID-19, it appears WASA workers are also concerned with contracting leptospirosis.
A Barrackpore farmer was killed at his home Monday night. His body was discovered by a friend who came to pick him up at the house, to head for work early Tuesday morning.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape Tuesday 20th April 2021
- SOLDIERS MANDATED TO VACCINATE?
- Beyond The Tape-Monday 19th April 2021
- Morning Edition: 20th April, 2021
- HOUSE CALL: PANDEMIC FATIGUE VERY REAL
- Beyond The Tape Friday 16th April 2021
- GONSALVES: THEY WANT TO LEAVE, WE'LL GET THEM OUT
- BARRACKPORE FARMER MURDERED
- TSTT COVID SCARE?
- Zoom Interview With SVG Volunteer