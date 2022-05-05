People in Tobago have the convenience once more of boarding a Caribbean Airlines flight at the ANR Robinson International airport ...straight to JFK airport in New York.
This, as the direct weekly service between New Yok and Tobago resumed on Thursday, bringing over forty passengers.
The Tobago House of Assembly says it is happy to partner with CAL to ensure that Tobago is adequately serviced locally, regionally and internationally. Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris brought remarks from the THA during a simple ceremony at the international departure lounge, of the ANR Robinson International Airport on Thursday.