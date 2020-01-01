The first New Year’s baby in the country, hails from Tobago, and clocked in at 12:22am.

Tobago recorded 3 New Year’s babies at the Scarborough General Hospital and all girls.

First off was T'keya Mahabal of Argyle, at 12:22am, second, Luay Forrester of Lowlands, at 1:41am and baby number three from Sherese Alfred of Bethany, Mt. Pleasant, Tobago at 6:36am.

All mothers were visited by members of the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) headed by health secretary Dr. Agatha Carrington. The three mothers told TV6, it was a tough experience but it was worth the wait.

Mt Hope Women's Hospital registered the country's second birth for the New Year.

Danray Durham gave birth to a baby girl at 12:26am. The mother of three described her experience as smooth sailing and Nicola James had the first baby boy at the hospital at 5:42am.

