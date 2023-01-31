The Police Service Social and Welfare Association is weighing in on a viral video, showing an officer attempting to arrest a traffic warden. Noting that the officer has since been placed on suspension pending an investigation, Association Head Gideon Dickson, is urging members of the public to allow due process to have its course. He's also encouraging witnesses to come forward. Meantime, fresh footage of the incident has surfaced. Rynessa Cutting has more.
NEW VIDEO OF POLICE VS TRAFFIC WARDEN
Rynessa Cutting
