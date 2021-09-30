As of October 1st, 2021, there will be new vaccination requirements for persons immigrating to the USA. The full requirements for non-immigrant travel however, have not yet been released, but a mandate of some form of COVID vaccination is certain. Cindy Diouf, Consular Chief at the U.S. Embassy in Port of Spain shared more information on TV6's Morning Edition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A 16-year-old girl is in custody after she allegedly stabbed her aunt three times.

I Was Fired

I Was Fired

Deputy political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots Farley Augustine, Wednesday n…

Two Water Protests

Two Water Protests

Two separate protests for water in South Trinidad on Thursday morning, one in Rio Claro and …