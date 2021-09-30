As of October 1st, 2021, there will be new vaccination requirements for persons immigrating to the USA. The full requirements for non-immigrant travel however, have not yet been released, but a mandate of some form of COVID vaccination is certain. Cindy Diouf, Consular Chief at the U.S. Embassy in Port of Spain shared more information on TV6's Morning Edition.
