Trinidad and Tobago's Dennis Francis, who was today elected President of the next session of the UN General Assembly says one of his priorities for the job will be to "bring forward" with the help of and support of the Assembly's 193 member states, a "renewed atmosphere of conciliation, co-operation and shared commitment in addressing the many challenges" facing the UN.
And the Foreign Affairs Minister said this country is proud to have one of its own steering such an important world organisation.