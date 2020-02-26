Trinidad and Tobago national football teams will be sporting a new kit soon.
The TTFA announced today, what they are calling the largest commercial technical kit deal since the 2006 World Cup.
UK athletic supplier AVEC, will be the official apparel supplier for all T&T national football teams in a deal worth 25 million TT dollars, over 4 years.
AVEC had deals in the past with Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Sheffield United, and currently Bradford City in English football, and are now moving into international football.
The deal officially kicks off in June, with fans having the option of purchasing replicas online and in stores.
TTFA President William Wallace, says the new sponsors are aligned to the association's vision.
Coach Terry Fenwick said the deal signifies confidence in Trinidad and Tobago's ambitions.