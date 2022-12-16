Newly-appointed Acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher is assuring citizens that the Police Service is in good hands... following Mc Donald Jacob proceeding on vacation leave last week. However pressed by TV6 to confirm whether she too will soon be proceeding on leave, Commissioner Christopher said she will advise at a later date. Rynessa Cutting has more.

