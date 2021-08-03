Former THA presiding officer and PNM Tobago member, Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus is now the leader of a new political party in Tobago, the "INNOVATIVE DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE". The party was officially launched virtually on YouTube on Monday. Dr Tsoiafatt-Angus told TV6 News, the party plans to contest the upcoming THA elections. More from Elizabeth Williams.

