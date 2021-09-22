Our non-energy sector export figures have seen multiple dips over the past 18 months.
However, according to Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee Scoon, new markets have seen a thrust during the pandemic.
As a result she adds, it's led to a levelling off effect across non-energy exports which won't affect the end-of-year figures going into the budget.
She was at the time touring manufacturing company Kamri Glass, in Marabella on Wednesday morning; our cameraman Immanuel Nunez was there and reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.