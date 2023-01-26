There's a new person in charge of the sport. Shellyann Wilson was elected unopposed to the position over the weekend along with an eight member slate which includes former CAC bronze medallist Curtis Humphreys. In an interview today Wilson outlined their intentions to practice principles of good governance, increase the profile of athletes in the sport and prioritize financial stability.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTUTA SPEAKS OUT

TTUTA SPEAKS OUT

The man at the helm in TTUTA's Tobago office says it's high time that issues negatively affe…

NEW TABLE TENNIS SLATE

NEW TABLE TENNIS SLATE

There's a new person in charge of the sport. Shellyann Wilson was elected unopposed to the p…