NEW TABLE TENNIS SLATE

There's a new person in charge of the sport. Shellyann Wilson was elected unopposed to the position over the weekend along with an eight member slate which includes former CAC bronze medallist Curtis Humphreys. In an interview today Wilson outlined their intentions to practice principles of good governance, increase the profile of athletes in the sport and prioritize financial stability.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The man at the helm in TTUTA's Tobago office says it's high time that issues negatively affe…
There's a new person in charge of the sport. Shellyann Wilson was elected unopposed to the p…
Less than one month to go before carnival and the San Fernando City Corporation is yet to re…
The Promoters Association reiterates a call for transparency in the process used by the Poli…
The Ministry of Health is seeking to clarify what it says is a misconception that there is a…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Red Force Squad Selected
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 25th January 2023
- JOSHUA MEDINA ON SUCCESS
- ECONOMIST TO PM ON CHALLENGES AHEAD
- DARREN BRAVO ON RED FORCE
- PROMOTERS VS POLICE ON FETES
- POS CORP RAISES CARNIVAL ROUTE PROBLEMS
- TTUTA SPEAKS OUT
- ENERGY EXPERT ON DRAGON DEAL
- QUESTIONS REMAIN ABOUT PARIA TRAGEDY