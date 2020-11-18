New Signage, Bus Shed For East POS

Minister Hinds was speaking at the launch of the East Port of Spain Business Improvement District Project, geared at re-branding the area in the hopes of fostering investment and new business ventures. As part of the project, a new signage and a brand new bus-shed were unveiled along the Eastern Main Road, however stakeholders acknowledge that its but a small step, albeit in the right direction. Rynessa Cutting reports.

