National Volley baller Channon Thompson has seen the ups and downs of volleyball at the age of 25, playing for over 7 international calls. And now the athlete is once again facing a career changing injury in a pandemic for the second time in the space of a year. The athlete spoke openly about what it's been like getting re-injured playing for her Hungarian club, undergoing surgery while fighting to get back in T&T.
New road for volleyball national player Channon Thompson
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Thirty thousand! That's how many staff members the Supermarket Association intends to vaccin…
The Water and Sewerage Authority is in compensation talks with Harrypersad and Sons...
Residents of Mandingo Road, Princes Town are threatening to escalate protest action if the government does not immediately address a major landslip in their community.
An honourary member of the board of Down Syndrome Family Network declared that that "We are in a real crisis with regards to our children with regards to disabilities and education."
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 15th March 2021
- Mandingo Road Landslip Protest
- WASA In Compensation Talks
- Two men killed in shootout with cops
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 17th March 2021
- ASTRAZENECA Says Vaccine Safe
- National Action Plan To Stop Illicit Trade
- Morning Edition: 18th March, 2021
- Crime Wrap: 17th March, 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 16th March 2021