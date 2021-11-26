New Road For Jehue

Come tomorrow, a new slate will be voted into the National Association of Athletes and Administrators at the organisation's Annual General Meeting. It's expected to be one of the most keenly contested elections in the organisation's history. A slate led by interim President George Commissiong is being contested by well-known Coach and Medical Practitioner Dr. Ian Hypolite. Dr. Hypolite has announced his intentions to bring transparency while Commisiong has put the focus on mixing youth with experience. He has welcomed National Hurdler Jehue Gordon to the slate as Director. As you will hear now, it was quite a journey for the athlete to make this shift.
