With a combined total of 252 COVID cases reported over the past 48 hours, the Ministry of Health has re-introduced several public health restrictions, which take effect at midnight. Meanwhile the newly-appointed Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, is warning that failure to comply will result in punitive action where it hurts the most. Rynessa Cutting has more.

Crime Wrap

