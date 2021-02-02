Resignations and new appointments, as the saga of the six -six stalemate continues in the Tobago House of Assembly, following the January 25th THA elections. Retired school principal Marslyn Melville-Jack is the new secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

Cricket analyst Fazeer Mohammed says giving the West Indies a chance against Bangladesh is just a way of trying to be optimistic.