NEW LOOK FOR WOMENS BASKETBALL

Women's basketball will be getting a facelift. The National Basketball Federation virtually launched their intentions last night to develop a working structure around a professional women's basketball league. It's an initiative they hope will get more females involved in the sport.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
One of the two persons injured in the explosion at NP on Friday, has been discharged and the other is in the Intensive Care Unit at Port of Spain General Hospital.
Three separate birthday parties in Tobago have led to 11 positive COVID-19 cases and one death, due to the virus.
New Zealand are large and in charge of the second test against West Indies in Wellington.
It's the season of giving and SEWA International, through a carefully coordinated drive, is distributing 3,000 food hampers to families in need across the country.
A motorcade has been held in memory of Ashanti Riley. Her mother wants her to be remembered as "the ray of sunlight" that she says Ashanti brought to the family.
Women's basketball will be getting a facelift. The National Basketball Federation virtually launched their intentions last night to develop a working structure around a professional women's basketball league.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- CoP Gary Griffith on NP explosion at Beetham facility
- COVID Patient Upset
- Acting CEO John Gormandy on NP explosion at Beetham facility
- Roberts Cautioned
- Man dies in St. Augustine vehicular accident
- Ashanti Riley was beaten, stabbed to death
- AG Responds To Human Rights Org.
- Move to bring Jearlean John before Privileges Committee
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 11th December 2020
- Two Injured In Explosion At NP