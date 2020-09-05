Minister of National Security Stuart Young announces a New Liberalised Exemption Policy at today's Ministry of Health Media Presser , saying it will speed up the process for nationals wanting to return home. But the Minister warns there is still strict criteria to be met before any exemption is granted by the State... Nicholas Lutchmansingh has the story...
New Liberalised Exemption Policy
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
