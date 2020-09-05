Minister of National Security Stuart Young announces a New Liberalised Exemption Policy at today's Ministry of Health Media Presser , saying it will speed up the process for nationals wanting to return home. But the Minister warns there is still strict criteria to be met before any exemption is granted by the State... Nicholas Lutchmansingh has the story...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Residents Upset

Residents Upset

Some residents from Mt Pleasant in Tobago are tonight alleging they were beaten and robbed by men claiming to be police officers.

Local Coaches And Hadad Meet

Local Coaches And Hadad Meet

Well local football coaches have gotten their wish for a meeting with the Normalization Committee on the status of their salaries.