The Police Service Social and Welfare Association hopes very soon the TTPS and the Association would be on a clearer path to securing a new medical plan for police officers. This follows Friday's Standing Finance Committee meeting where it was announced monies have been allocated for the issuing of the new healthcare plan. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Girls Football Clinic

Girls Football Clinic

Well Sharon Warwick was a busy women this past weekend as All Sport Promotions in conjunction with Women's League Football hosted a 2-day skills workshop for girls ages 12 to 17 in Diego Martin.

BusiBuddy

BusiBuddy

With so many hair products on the market, one 10-year-old's dream, of making a difference in the haircare Industry, has become a reality.

SUNDAR RATRI

SUNDAR RATRI

Divali is now less than a week away, and preparations are well underway to celebrate Sundar Ratri, the Beautiful night, in style.

South CNG Problems Continue

South CNG Problems Continue

Despite NGC CNG promising South customers full restoration to CNG supply last week, the situation remained unchanged today.