A proud moment for the people of Tobago.
As the A.P.T. James -- one of two inter Island ferries purchased by the Government arrived at the Scarborough Port, on Friday morning.
Elizabeth Williams was there.
Here's her report.
On Thursday the Pnm Tobago Council launched their manifesto, towards the 2021 THA Elections.
On the heels of Methanex Corporation announcing its decision to idle its Titan methanol facility in Trinidad indefinitely, leader of the Movement for Social Justice, David Abdulah, is urging government to quote "come clean".
The National Hockey team have trimmed their training squad ahead of the upcoming Junior Pan American Championships in Chile.
The Used Car industry is facing collapse, following a decision by government to reduce dealers' quotas.
