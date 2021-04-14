New COVID measures from midnight on Wednesday as the country records a new 2021 daily high of 85 infections.

Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No Police Report

No Police Report

A Tobago businessman has reported the police to the police. Robert McCarthy tells us he is living in fear after having tried and failed on six occasions...

SWRHA: No Evidence Blood Clot Linked To Vaccine

SWRHA: No Evidence Blood Clot Linked To Vaccine

The South-West Regional Health Authority is categorising as misleading and inaccurate, reports which suggest that there is any correlation between the administration of the Astrazeneca COVID vaccine

100 Days To Olympics

100 Days To Olympics

With 100 days to go to the Tokyo Games, TTOC president Brian Lewis says Trinbagonians should put their fears aside...

TTUTA Calls For Action

TTUTA Calls For Action

Connectivity issues, arrears owed to teachers, and non-functional labs, are just some of the matters TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts says 