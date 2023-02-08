This country's new top cop was a no-show at Wednesday's hearing of the Parliament's Joint Select Committee on National Security which she was specifically invited to.
The reason?
Well the Committee's chairman said she wrote to the committee stating that it was due to urgent and critical national security issues.
And just as the Commissioner received the unanimous support in the House of Representatives for her appointment, members of the Government and the Opposition on the committee appeared to have agreed that she should have appeared before them today.
Juhel Browne reports.