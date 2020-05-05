A new chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly will be elected into office on Wednesday, this follows the resignation of THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles. Charles resigned last month as promised, stating then he is a man of his word. Elizabeth Williams has been following the story and has this report.

