A new five star hotel is to be constructed in Tobago by June of next year. This from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, as he spoke during the World Travel Market. A contingent of THA officials are in the UK, attending the World Travel Market. More from Elizabeth Williams.
NEW 5 STAR HOTEL FOR TOBAGO
Elizabeth Williams
