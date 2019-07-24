Netballers Return Home

T&T's netballers are rueing their missed chances somewhat after competing at the Netball World Cup. Nonetheless, Coach of the team Wesley Gomes notched it up as a valuable learning experience. He was speaking at the Piarco International Airport.
