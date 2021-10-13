Trinidad and Tobago's netballers left for Jamaica on Wednesday to take part in their Tri Series with the Jamaican men and women's teams. The will jump immediately into action on Thursday as they take on the men's team in a warm-up match before the series begins. Netballers Tia Bruno and Shaquanda Greene-Noel believe the men's team will be the ideal eye opener.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
An Opposition MP asked the Government on Wednesday if water rates are set to increase by 300…
Why are all children being asked to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under a two-dose regime,…
Have you gotten a chance to hit the gym just yet? The Government gave leeway for more places…
Over 625 million dollars was spent in the last fiscal year for disability assistance and sup…
The murder victim from a robbery incident in Arima on Tuesday morning, has been identified a…
It's been a good start to the rollout of the TT Safe Zone initiative in the county of St. An…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 13th October 2021
- Nursing Students Upset
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 12th October 2021
- 210 Recusals For Pnm Cabinet Ministers
- Make Covid Vaccination Mandatory, Effective Jan 1st
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 11th October 2021
- $625 Million Spent In Disability Support Says Msdf
- UNC: Don't Vaccinate All Children
- First Peoples Call For National Public Holiday
- 31 Year-old Single Father Murdered