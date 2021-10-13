Trinidad and Tobago's netballers left for Jamaica on Wednesday to take part in their Tri Series with the Jamaican men and women's teams. The will jump immediately into action on Thursday as they take on the men's team in a warm-up match before the series begins. Netballers Tia Bruno and Shaquanda Greene-Noel believe the men's team will be the ideal eye opener.

