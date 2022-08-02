Have you ever considered being a part of the fastly evolving world of online content creation? In this story you'd find some useful tips from T&T's very own online comedian Rodell Cumerbatch. Rodey, as he's commonly known, shares part of his journey to kick off the National Entrepreneurship Development Company's four- day series to get you inspired and grow the sector.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AGRI FOCUS IN T&T

AGRI FOCUS IN T&T

An Agriculture and Food Expo is coming to Gulf City. Chief Executive Officer of Southex Geor…