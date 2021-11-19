Through its Entrepreneurial Relief Grant Programme, The National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited, NEDCO, has disbursed roughly $28 million to businesses that suffered losses due to the pandemic. But were there sufficient checks and balances to ensure that all the recipients were deserving? It's a question that remains unanswered following today's Joint Select Committee sitting on the Impact of COVID-19.
