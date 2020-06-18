North Central Regional Health Authority's Chief Executive Officer Davlin Thomas says the full payment of arrears for increments to health workers is not an election gimmick. On the Morning Edition Thomas maintained that the decision to pay workers 100 percent of outstanding increments came after numerous meetings with all parties over the last three years. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Nisha John-Mohammed
