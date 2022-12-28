A warning from the chairman of the National Carnival Commission that if Trinidad and Tobago does not take its Carnival product more seriously, we could be at risk of losing it to someone else over time. Winston "Gypsy" Peters says the government needs to invest more in Carnival, and he's calling on Trinbagonians to stop maligning what he calls our biggest tourism product. Rynessa Cutting has more.
NCC: TT Carnival Needs To Be Taken Seriously
- Rynessa Cutting
