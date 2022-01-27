The National Carnival Commission is advising the public that a list of NCC events currently circulating on social media, is not its final, official listing.
Carnival is not a major priority to the country at this time as it is not practical, so says the Tobago Business Chamber. Chairman Martin George says he does not understand why the government wants to have a half-baked Carnival 2022 when there are more pressing issues like the vaccination of children and their safe return to school to consider.
A forensic audit has been commissioned by the Tobago House of Assembly to some sections of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA). Mr. Augustine made the announcement during Thursday's sitting of the Assembly
A story published in the Express newspaper on the Stanley John report into the granting of Firearms Users Licences, is getting the attention of the Attorney representing former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
The month of January is dedicated to Glaucoma Awareness and on Morning Edition, Dr. Zahrid Mohammed of Caribbean Vitreous & Retina Surgery Limited shared with us some important information about the disease.
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management has acquired and handed over several tablets that would allow for the collection and processing of damage and needs assessment data real time with more accuracy.
